Maxwell suffered 'dark thoughts' over World Cup after broken leg

Australia's Glenn Maxwell revealed he had endured "dark thoughts" over his World Cup dream after breaking his leg in a freak accident.

Maxwell blasted his way into the record books on Wednesday when he hit the fastest World Cup century off just 40 balls in his team's 309-run rout of the Netherlands.

However, the 35-year-old admitted that breaking his leg at a friend's birthday party last year and then setting back his recovery when he suffered an ankle injury in South Africa in August had left him in a dark place.

"There's probably moments post the South Africa T20 series when I was forced to go home with a little setback. That was quite a frustrating period," Maxwell said.

"You do start to get some dark thoughts of like: 'is this going to affect me for the whole World Cup? Am I going to be struggling to get through every game? Am I going to be letting the team down by having to field in cold zones on the field where I'm not getting much ball'."

He added: "That wouldn't have sat well with me, I think, if that had been the case. The fact that I don't have to be hidden in the field is quite nice."

Despite a return Wednesday to the swashbuckling style that saw him dubbed "The Big Show", Maxwell admitted he still feels pain.

He had a metal plate inserted in his left leg after fracturing his fibula last November.

"Don't worry, every game still hurts. It's still hard work, but it's nice to get that load, I suppose, and feel confident I can get through a full one day," he added.

On Wednesday, Maxwell only arrived at the crease in the 40th over, before attacking the Dutch bowlers, bringing up his 50 with a reverse sweep for six.

He hammered Bas de Leede for two fours and three sixes to bring up his 100 in a 28-run 49th over.

De Leede ended with the World Cup's worst return, 2-115 off his 10 overs.

When the assault was over, Maxwell had made 104 off 44 balls with nine fours and eight sixes.

His astonishing blitz bettered the previous World Cup record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who cracked a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka just 18 days ago at the same venue.

"I'm very aware of records. I'm very aware of balls faced. I love the fastest 50, fastest 100 records. I think they're pretty cool records," he said.

"I've been in those positions before I could make fast hundreds when I get on the run - I know I'm difficult to bowl to. It's just about getting past the first ball."