Tennis fed signs 2yr deal with Saif

Bangladesh Tennis Federation (BTF) signed a two-year agreement with Saif Powertec Ltd yesterday in a bid to develop the country's tennis.

As per the agreement, which will run from January 2024 to December 2025, Saif will provide Tk two crores to the BTF over the course of two years to stage tournaments and provide training to coaches.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the parties yesterday in the presence of BTF president Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury, who is also the state minister for shipping, and the managing director of Saif Powertec Ltd Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin.

BTF general secretary Abu Syed Mohammad Haider and Saif's executive director Farukh Ahmed Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

The MoU focused upon organising junior tennis tournaments across the country, coaches training and school teachers' training programmes, district and divisional tennis tournaments, inter-school tennis championship and victory day tennis tournament.