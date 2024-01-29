Sinner the new champion of Australian Open

Jannik Sinner capped off a fortnight of outstanding tennis with a comeback for the ages to outlast Daniil Medvedev and win his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday, becoming the new King of Melbourne Park.

With a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win, Sinner became the first Australian Open champion for a decade not named Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer in the first men's final since 2005 not to feature any of the "Big Three".

Italian Sinner had dominated the tournament en route to the final, with a thumping victory over holder Djokovic in the semifinals, but he had to fight back from two sets down to clinch his first major title.

He celebrated by dropping to his back on the blue court before climbing into the stands to embrace his team.

"We're trying to get better every day," the 22-year-old said of his team after becoming the youngest Melbourne Park champion since Djokovic in 2008.

"Even during the tournament we try to get stronger, trying to understand every situation a little bit better.

"I'm so glad to have you there supporting me, understanding me which sometimes is not easy because I'm still a little bit young sometimes. But it is what it is."

It was a moment of heartbreak for former US Open champion Medvedev, who lost the 2022 Melbourne final to Nadal after being two sets up and has now lost five of his six major title clashes.

"It's been honestly an amazing two weeks. It always hurts to lose in the final but probably being in the final is better than losing before," Medvedev said at the trophy ceremony.

"I always want to win but I guess I have to try harder next time. But I'm proud of myself, I'm going to try even harder next time."