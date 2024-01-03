Tennis
Star Sports Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:41 PM

Tennis

Mashfia to officiate in tennis tournament in India

Masfia Afrin. Photo: BTF

Mashfia Afrin has become the first Bangladeshi female tennis official to be nominated by the International Tennis Federation to officiate international tournaments on foreign soil.

Mashfia will leave for India on January 4 to serve as an assistant referee at the International Junior Tennis Tournament from January 6-12 in Delhi and from 13-19 January in Kolkata. She will return home on January 20.

With the ITF approval, a National Level Officiating School was organised under the supervision of Abhishek Mukherjee, India's Silver Badge Referee and ITF Certified Tutor, under the management of Bangladesh Tennis Federation from 23-24 December 2022.

Mashfia was the top scorer among the 22 officials who participated in the officiating school.

