Tir Dhonuke Bajimat: Razibuddin Chapal's autobiography unveiled

An autobiography titled "Tir Dhonuke Bajimat" by Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapal was unveiled in a colourful programme at a hotel in the capital on Sunday, in presence of foreign and local organisers, prominent journalists and current archers.

The book reflects on how the sport of archery has flourished in Bangladesh under Bangladesh Archery Federation's founding general secretary Chapal, a well-known organiser who also introduced kho kho and sepak takraw in the country.

The book, published by Anyaprokash, illustrated the organising career of Chapal, who initially worked in football before switching to handball, kho kho and then archery.

Tom Dielen, the general secretary of World Archery, Iraq Archery Federation's president Saad Al-Mashhadani, Sri Lanka archery federation's vice-president Sunethra Senevirathne and a Korean archery federation official attended the programme.

"He (Chappal) is a successful archery organiser but today he has emerged as a writer. We are really happy to publish this documentary book through which other sports will be encouraged to write something for themselves," said Anyaprokash CEO Mazharul Islam.

Veteran sports journalist Kamruzzaman said, "I am now 87 years old and I have known Chapal for the last 50 years. Though he has been involved with some other sports, he has taken archery to a new height. He contributed a lot but never took anything from sports."

Veteran organiser Asaduzzaman Kohinoor believes the autobiography of Chapal will help the country's sports in coming days.