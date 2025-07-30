Table tennis teams fall apart in South Asian Regional C'ships

Bangladesh national table tennis teams' bid to finish second in South Asian Regional Championships in both men's and women's sections fell apart as both teams suffered miserable defeats in all of their first day matches in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Bangladesh women's team, comprising Sonam Sultana Soma, Sadia Rahman Mou and Khoi Khoi Marma suffered a 3-1 defeat, with only Khoi Khoi winning her match.

They later suffered a 3-0 defeat against India before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Nepal.

In men's section, Bangladesh lost to Maldives 3-2 as Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy and Ramhim Lian Bawm could won their first matches. However, Javed Ahmed and Ridoy lost their matches.

Following the demoralising defeat, Bangladesh made a meek surrender in a 3-0 defeat to India. Bangladesh were scheduled to take on Nepal in the day's last match.

Both teams will play their respective last matches against Sri Lanka today. The top teams from each section of the five-nation championship will progress to World Team Table Tennis Championship.