Shooting federation finally gets ad-hoc body

After a long wait, the government has finally announced an ad-hoc committee for the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation. The National Sports Council (NSC) issued the official notification on Wednesday.

The 19-member committee is headed by Rezaul Maksud Jahedi, secretary of the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives, while veteran sports organiser and actress Aleya Ferdousi has been appointed as the general secretary.

Other committee members include Abdur Rahman, Sarwar Hossain, Imran Chowdhury, Taimur Farooq Munna, Yusuf Mohsin, Sirajul Islam Babu, Shahed Ahmed, Miti Dewan, Abdullah Salehin Ayon, and Daiyan Nafis, along with representatives from the Army, Navy, and BKSP.

Following the fall of last government on August 5 last year, a five-member search committee was formed to create ad-hoc bodies at sports federations and associations, dissolving the existing ones. The shooting federation is one of the last among 52 sports federations and associations to get an ad-hoc body. Only cricket and football have been kept out of the ad-hoc committee formation while the Women's Sports Association is yet to get one.