Sagor, Himel first Bangladeshis to cross English Channel in 37 years

Former BKSP swimmers Mahfizur Rahman Sagor and Nazmul Haque Himel successfully crossed the English Channel, a strait in Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England and northern France, on Tuesday, becoming the first Bangladeshis in 37 years to accomplish the remarkable feat.

The Bangladesh Swimming Federation's joint secretary, Nibedita Das, confirmed the achievement to The Daily Star on Tuesday evening.

The duo was part of a six-member relay team comprising three Indians and a Mexican. They began their grueling swim at 2:30 am (local time) and completed the 33.4-kilometre crossing in 12 hours and 20 minutes. Having started the relay from England's Dover, Sagor was the last swimmer to complete the relay.

Speaking to The Daily Star shortly after finishing, Sagor shared, "I'm very excited," adding that they were still on turbulent waters at the time.

According to Nibedita, the swimmers had been preparing for the challenge for two and a half years. "We didn't want to publicise anything before the crossing. The goal was to quietly work towards it and announce it only after they succeeded," she said.

The English Channel has long been a symbol of elite open-water endurance.

South Asian Games gold-medalist Mosharraf Hossain was the last Bangladeshi swimmer to achieve the feat in 1988.

The first Bangladeshi (then East Pakistan) and South Asian to cross it was Brojen Das in 1958. He went on to complete the crossing five more times.