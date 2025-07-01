Navy, Police win national volleyball titles

Bangladesh Navy clinched the title of 30th men's national volleyball championship title while Bangladesh Police won the women's title following the finals at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Monday.

Navy beat Power Development Board in 3-1 sets (23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17) in the men's final while Bangladesh Police beat Bangladesh Ansar & VDP in straight sets (29-27, 25-17, 25-17) in the women's final.

Photo: Bangladesh Volleyball Federation

Bangladesh Air Force and Rajshahi District clinched the third positions in the two departments.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's president Faruk Hasan Khan witnessed the finals along with other dignitaries and distributed prizes among the teams.