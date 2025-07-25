Bangladesh's Eny and Rafi to take part in World Aquatics Championships

Spanish team cheer as Spain's Iris Tio Casas performs during the women solo technical final in Artistic Swimming at World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore on July 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Woman swimmer Mosammat Eny Akter and promising swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi will take part in the 22nd edition of the World Aquatics Championships, which is currently being held in Singapore.

Eny, along with coach Md Niaz Ali, left Dhaka on Thursday morning for Singapore, while Rafi will join them from Bangkok, Bangladesh Swimming Federation General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shaheen told BSS.

The championship, which began on July 11, will continue until August 3. After the competition, the Bangladesh swimmers will return home on August 4, he added.

More than 2,500 athletes from 205 countries are participating in the championship. Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to host the World Championships.