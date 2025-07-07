Bangladesh women into Super 4s

More Sports
Star Sports Report
Mon Jul 7, 2025 10:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 10:55 PM

Bangladesh women's team cruised into the Super 4s of the U-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament, beating Hong Kong 3-0 in their last Pool A match in Dazhou, China on Monday. 

Kona Akter, Airin Riya and Sharika Rimon scored a goal apiece for Bangladesh. The first two goals were scored in the second quarter while the third one came in the final quarter. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Despite starting the campaign with a 11-0 thrashing at the hands of Japan, the girls in red and green won their next two matches -- beating Uzbekistan and Hong Kong by the same margin. 

Japan, Bangladesh, China and Kazakhstan will play each other in the Super 4s before the top two teams will meet in the final. 

