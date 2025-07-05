Bangladesh thrash Lanka in Asian youth hockey

Mohammad Abdullah with the player of the match award. Photo: BHF

Bangladesh men's team registered a massive 13-0 win against Sri Lanka to improve their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the Men's U-18 Asia Cup Hockey in Dazhou, China on Saturday.

This was the first meeting at this level and Moududur Rahman Shuvo's charges toyed with their South Asian opponents, scoring three goals in the first quarter and then adding four more in the second.

While the boys in red and green could only score one goal in the third quarter, Sri Lana's slight resistance broke down in the fourth and final quarter as Bangladesh shipped in five more goals.

Mohammad Abdullah scored four goals while Ismail Hosen scored a hattrick. Din Islam and Sajedul Islam bagged a brace each while Bishal Ahmed and Mohammad Mehedi scored a goal apiece.

The win, followed by a 3-0 win against Hong Kong in their first match, took Bangladesh, runners-up of last edition, to the top of Pool A and they will look to confirm their last-four berth with a win against China on Sunday.

Mohammad Abdullah was adjudged player of the match.

Meanwhile, there was good news from Bangladesh women's team too as they bounced back from an opening-match thrashing by Japan with a 3-0 win against Uzbekistan.

Kona Akter, who was adjudged the best player, scored a brace while Airin Riya scored one goal for Bangladesh, who will all but confirm their last-four berth if they beat Hong Kong on Monday.