Archer Himu to vie for bronze

Archer Himu Bachhar is set to face India's Chechi Sachin in tomorrow's bronze-medal match of compound individual event in the Asia Cup Stage-2.

Bangladesh men's recurve team and Bangladesh women's compound team, meanwhile, suffered defeats in bronze-medal matches in Singapore yesterday.

Himu, who scored his career best of 707 points out of 720 to finish fourth in the qualification round, will be expecting an individual medal he never achieved at the senior international level even though the 23-year-old was a silver-winning member of Bangladesh men's compound team in Asian Grand Prix in 2021.

Yesterday, men's recurve team, comprising Abdur Rahman Alif, Rakib Mia and Ram Krishna Saha, went very close to winning a medal but they had to be content with a fourth-place finish after losing by 5-3 set points to Chinese Taipei.

Bangladesh lost the first set before taking the lead by 3-2 set points following a draw in the second set and a win in the third set. They needed to win the fourth set to confirm the medal but they lost by 56-52 points to lose the match.

The women's compound team, comprising Bonna Akter, Kulsum Akter and Pushpita Zaman, followed the footsteps of the men's recurve team to lose the bronze-medal match by 230-224 points to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will play first rounds of recurve mixed team event and compound mixed team event against Singapore and Hong Kong respectively today while Abdur Rahman Alif will play gold-medal match of recurve individual event tomorrow.