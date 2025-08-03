Aikman wants to give opponents a hard time

With the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup scheduled for November-December, Bangladesh under-21 hockey team players keep a close eye on the tactics board as new coach Sigfried Aikman makes a point during his first session with the team at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. PHOTO: Firoz Ahmed

Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman has not set any specific targets for Bangladesh in the upcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, but he is determined to make their pool-stage opponents -- France, Australia, and South Korea -- work hard for their wins.

Aikman arrived in Dhaka on Thursday and signed a contract with the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) the next day. The agreement, effective from September 1 until the end of the Junior World Cup, marks a significant step for the Bangladesh U-21 side. The tournament will be held in India from November 28 to December 10.

Aikman, who previously guided Japan to gold in the 2018 Asian Games and has also coached Pakistan and Oman, expressed his enthusiasm about working with the young Bangladeshi squad.

"This is a good opportunity to work with Bangladeshi youth. I was asked many times before to come and contribute, but it didn't happen until now. This time, the federation is committed to developing the youth," Aikman said during his introductory press conference at the BHF headquarters on Sunday.

The 66-year-old coach praised the natural talent within the Bangladesh ranks but pointed out the need for better preparation.

"Bangladesh have always had very very skilful and talented players, but they haven't been well prepared to compete against top-tier teams. Now the challenge is to take them to the next level."

Although Bangladesh are making their debut at the Junior World Cup, Aikman emphasised on a realistic approach in a tough group.

"We must be honest about where Bangladesh currently stand. Australia are a hockey superpower. France reached the semifinals of the last World Cup, and their youth team did the same in Europe. South Korea are one of the strongest sides in Asia. So, our goal is to give them a tough time. If we can surprise one of them on a day they underestimate us, that would be fantastic. Now, it is up to us to improve for the dream"

Aikman highlighted the importance of building stamina and introducing a fast-paced, two-touch playing style to cope with high-pressure games against possession-dominant teams.

"These players are highly motivated. Playing in a World Cup is a dream, and they are eager to change and improve. Change isn't easy, but if they are willing -- and they are -- then we can achieve something special."

Meanwhile, BHF general secretary Lt Col (retd) Riazul Hassan stated that one-third of the estimated Tk 5 crore budget for the Junior World Cup campaign has already been secured. As part of their preparation, the team will travel to Pakistan and Germany to play 10 matches ahead of the tournament.