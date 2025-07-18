Riley Norton: From starring in cricket world cup, to captaining in rugby world cup

South Africa are into their third ever U20 World Cup Rugby final and leading their campaign is Riley Norton, a former U19 cricketer who has also represented them at the junior One-Day World Cup last year.

Norton, a fast-bowling all-rounder, took 11 wickets at the world cup -- the second highest among his teammates and only behind Kwena Maphaka, who has since made his international debut.

He also batted thrice during the competition and remained unbeaten twice, while averaging 50 with a best individual score of 41 not out.

Norton is currently in Italy for the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship where his team South Africa have qualified for the summit clash.

South Africa defeated Australia (73-17), defending champions England (32-22) and Scotland (73-14) to top their group and qualify for the semis where they got the better of Argentina (48-24). Now, they will face New Zealand in the final scheduled for July 20.

"I am just so incredibly proud of the team for an outstanding effort against a tough opponent," SA Rugby quoted Norton as saying after the match.

"We know Argentina get their energy from their set piece. They are a great mauling side so when they get on top of you, you just have to manage it and keep on fighting. The players just stayed in the fight and focused on the next job and that's why we could defend for such a long period," he added.

International cricketers have played international rugby in the past, but representing a nation at both World Cups is unusual. Rudie van Vuuren of Namibia had done that at senior level, that too in the same year, in 2003. He had also played in the 1999 rugby World Cup.