Things you can do when the internet is down

Due to maintenance work going on today on a submarine cable that brings us internet, connectivity will be disrupted for 12 hours between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

As part of a world that relies on the internet for everything, this news understandably comes as a shock to many. For the convenience of our readers, here is a list of things they can do during the 12 hours when Bangladesh will be disconnected (or at least loosely connected) to the rest of the world.

CLEAN YOUR HOUSE

Pick up a rag and dust those shelves that have been left undusted for eons. In the past, every time you thought about cleaning, your phone or laptop probably beckoned you, asking you to look at another reel or watch another Netflix show. This time though, that can't happen. However, if you run into a stain you don't know how to get rid of and require some extra help, you're on your own. You get to experience how people do basic things without WikiHow and YouTube.

COOK A MEAL

Without the ease of an app to order food, and an abundance of time because your work definitely won't function without the internet, maybe enter that kitchen where you don't even remember where you kept basic utensils. Try to cook, remember the ingredients and what amount and order you need to put them in. When you fail and want some help from the internet, give up and call a family member who will host you for the day.

SPEND TIME WITH FAMILY

You clearly can't contribute to society without the internet, so stop trying and grace your family with the gift of your presence. It'll be fun at first, to talk to the closest people in your life without a time limit, but once your kid starts asking the same question for the 67th darn time or your parents say something socially inexcusable, good luck hiding behind a screen to escape that hell.

TAKE A WALK

When everything has failed, try to find company with yourself and go outside. Take a walk through the roads that your ride sharing app usually navigates for you, and see your neighbourhood. In fact, go beyond your neighbourhood and explore parts of your city that are not part of your commute. Don't get lost, however, because Google Maps also needs the internet.

READ A BOOK

This is a distinct activity that should not require any internet. Given you own a book, and that you don't have to go online to order one or read a review before deciding to read it. You know what, read a book you've already read in the past to be safe, as long as your attention span hasn't been shot to under 30 seconds because of TikTok and Instagram.

TAKE A NAP

When all else goes wrong, sleep. Sleeping is great, it is an activity that requires no resources. Unless you're one of those people who needs calming sounds to fall asleep, or look at reels to make your brain shut down. Sleep, close your eyes and address your inner thoughts. That is how our ancestors fell asleep, maybe that's why they had no mental health issues.