Khaleda’s bail in Cumilla murder case stayed till April 7

The Supreme Court today stayed till April 7 a High Court order that granted six-month interim bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Cumilla murder case.

The case was filed on charge of killing eight people and injuring 25-26 others by torching a bus on February 2, 2015, in Cumilla’s Chouddagram during the anti-government agitations by the BNP-led alliance.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Md Nuruzzaman today passed the order following a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the government challenging the HC order of bail.

The apex court chamber judge also sent the petition to its full bench and fixed April 7 for further hearing of the same petition, Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah told The Daily Star.

He also said that Khaleda Zia cannot get released from jail following the SC chamber judge’s order.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam argued for the government while Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kayser Kamal appeared for Khaleda Zia.

Following a bail petition filed by Khaleda, the HC on March 6 granted six-month interim bail to her in the Cumilla murder case.

Khaleda’s lawyer moved the petition before the HC on February 27, seeking bail for her in the case, after a Cumilla court rejected her bail on February 4.

Khaleda landed in the Old Dhaka central jail on February 8 last year after a special court convicted and sentenced her to five years’ rigorous imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

The HC on October 30, 2018 enhanced her punishment to 10 years’ imprisonment in the same case.

Besides, Khaleda Zia was also convicted in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case and sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment by a special court on October 29 last year.