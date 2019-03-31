 Khaleda Zia’s bail in Cumilla murder case stayed till April 7
Home Politics
05:19 PM, March 31, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 05:56 PM, March 31, 2019

Khaleda’s bail in Cumilla murder case stayed till April 7

Share this with

Copy this link
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. File photo

The Supreme Court today stayed till April 7 a High Court order that granted six-month interim bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Cumilla murder case.

The case was filed on charge of killing eight people and injuring 25-26 others by torching a bus on February 2, 2015, in Cumilla’s Chouddagram during the anti-government agitations by the BNP-led alliance.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Md Nuruzzaman today passed the order following a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the government challenging the HC order of bail.

The apex court chamber judge also sent the petition to its full bench and fixed April 7 for further hearing of the same petition, Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah told The Daily Star.

He also said that Khaleda Zia cannot get released from jail following the SC chamber judge’s order.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam argued for the government while Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kayser Kamal appeared for Khaleda Zia.

Following a bail petition filed by Khaleda, the HC on March 6 granted six-month interim bail to her in the Cumilla murder case.

Khaleda’s lawyer moved the petition before the HC on February 27, seeking bail for her in the case, after a Cumilla court rejected her bail on February 4.

Khaleda landed in the Old Dhaka central jail on February 8 last year after a special court convicted and sentenced her to five years’ rigorous imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

The HC on October 30, 2018 enhanced her punishment to 10 years’ imprisonment in the same case.

Besides, Khaleda Zia was also convicted in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case and sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment by a special court on October 29 last year.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Politics

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder's File Photo
‘Fair UZ polls with local MPs impossible’
AL supporters attempt to occupy N’ganj polling centre, 2 held
Banani FR Tower Fire
One owner of FR tower held: Cops
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addressed an e-learning fair
Tablets will replace schoolbooks: Minister
4th phase Upazila elections
3 MPs ordered to leave area before UZ polls

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.31)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.30)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.29)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.28)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.27)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.26)
    Top