Finalise the draft parking policy

We need to stop illegal parking practices, reduce traffic jams in Dhaka

It is quite disappointing that the parking policy drafted by the previous government in 2019 has remained idle for years. Reportedly, the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), responsible for developing and coordinating transportation services and traffic management in line with the infrastructure growth of Greater Dhaka, has been unable to finalise the draft even after five years. At a time when the capital city is witnessing unchecked proliferation of motor vehicles and the resultant increase in roadside parking, such a policy is urgently needed to guide the construction and use of proper parking facilities.

A modern city should have 20-25 percent of its space allocated for roads, but Dhaka has only 7-8 percent. Unfortunately, these roads often remain illegally occupied by vehicles, further shrinking the space for commuters and pedestrians. In Karwan Bazar, for example, cars are regularly seen parked illegally near buildings like the WASA office, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel and the metro station, creating heavy congestion. From Banglamotor to Moghbazar, New Eskaton Road is seen lined with auto repair shops, where vehicles are parked and serviced on the street. Similar scenes can be found citywide. Even places like hospitals, shopping malls, and community centres are using public streets for parking, aggravating traffic conditions.

The draft parking policy outlines several directives regarding the development and use of parking spaces. It strictly prohibits parking on roads except in designated areas marked by approved road signs and markings within urban zones. It also recommends that traffic police take action against unauthorised parking on the roads. Additionally, before public transport vehicles are granted registration approval, proper parking facilities must be confirmed. For buildings that lack sufficient parking facilities, they must ensure compliance with construction regulations. Failure to comply will result in legal action as prescribed by law, the policy says.

Traffic congestion is one of the most pressing challenges facing Dhaka, which continues to waste precious work hours affecting both our productivity and quality of life. Although previous governments undertook various infrastructure development projects like building flyovers and also implemented some ad hoc solutions such as demarcating separate lanes for rickshaws to reduce jams, these efforts proved ineffective. To address this problem, restore pedestrian access to pavements, and enhance the city's overall environment, establishing sufficient parking facilities is essential. To that end, a proper policy is paramount.