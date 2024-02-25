National seminar mobilises 415 youth for civic leadership

National civic awareness seminar for the youth held by JAAGO and IRI, USAID

The National Civic Awareness Seminar, hosted by JAAGO Foundation Trust in collaboration with the International Republican Institute (IRI) and USAID, successfully united over 415 young leaders from across Bangladesh in a groundbreaking effort to advance civic education and nurture youth leadership. This significant event featured keynotes, discussions, and creative showcases, emphasising the vital role of civic education in empowering young individuals and fostering community development.

Highlights of the seminar included an inspiring address by IRI's Resident Program Director, Kregg Halstead, a dynamic panel discussion on civic engagement and national youth policy, led by Amitabha Ghosh of IRI, with insights from three Youth for Change participants. Their shared experiences underlined the critical role of civic education in empowering youth for community and national development.

Additionally, Peer-Organized Discussion (POD) groups facilitated a deeper understanding of leadership and community service roles among participants, encouraging them to plan actionable civic education initiatives in their communities.