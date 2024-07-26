USA
AFP, Washington
Fri Jul 26, 2024 01:45 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 26, 2024 01:53 PM

USA

Trump will not agree to debate Harris until Democrats 'decide' nominee: campaign

AFP, Washington
Fri Jul 26, 2024 01:45 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 26, 2024 01:53 PM

Republican White House candidate Donald Trump rejected scheduling a debate with his presumptive Democratic challenger Kamala Harris because she has not been officially named her party's nominee, his campaign said Thursday.

"General election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee ... it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

