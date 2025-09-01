Trump officials move to fire most of journos

The Trump administration has moved to terminate more than 500 employees at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the federal body that oversees government funded broadcasters.

The majority of those fired were employees of Voice of America (VOA), the US-backed outlet that President Donald Trump has pledged to close down.

Acting CEO Kari Lake said the decision would "help reduce the federal bureaucracy, improve agency service, and save the American people more of their hard-earned money." Staff members have described the layoffs as "abhorrent", reports BBC.

VOA was set up during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major global media broadcaster.