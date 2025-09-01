World
Agencies
Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
VOA PURGE
World

Trump officials move to fire most of journos

Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Agencies
Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM

The Trump administration has moved to terminate more than 500 employees at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the federal body that oversees government funded broadcasters.

The majority of those fired were employees of Voice of America (VOA), the US-backed outlet that President Donald Trump has pledged to close down.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Acting CEO Kari Lake said the decision would "help reduce the federal bureaucracy, improve agency service, and save the American people more of their hard-earned money." Staff members have described the layoffs as "abhorrent", reports BBC.

VOA was set up during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major global media broadcaster.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ঘোষিত সময়েই নির্বাচন হবে: প্রেস সচিব

আপনারা জানেন, সেপ্টেম্বরের শেষ সপ্তাহে দুর্গাপূজা। দুর্গাপূজা ঘিরে দেশে যেন কোনো ধরনের ষড়যন্ত্র, কেউ যেন অস্থিতিশীল পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি করতে না পারে, সে বিষয়ে সকল রাজনৈতিক দলকে সজাগ থাকার এবং সকলের...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকার ওয়েস্টিন হোটেল থেকে মার্কিন নাগরিকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে