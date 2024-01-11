Middle East
AFP, Kabul
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:42 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East

Afghan women detained over improper hijab

AFP, Kabul
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:42 AM

A Taliban official has said several girls and women were detained recently in Kabul for not covering themselves properly, after reports circulated of a crackdown in Kabul.

In a video posted on social media yesterday, security official Ehsanullah Saqib told a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul's western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood that in the past week "we have detained a number of women and girls who were without hijab, with the help of women police".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Women have been squeezed from public life, barred from travelling without a male relative and ordered to cover everything but their hands and eyes when outside the home, though many women still go out in Kabul without covering their mouths.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নতুন মন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভায় নতুন মুখ

সবশেষ মন্ত্রিসভায় না থাকলেও, বিভিন্ন সময় মন্ত্রী বা প্রতিমন্ত্রীর দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন এমন আরও পাঁচ জন নতুন মন্ত্রিসভায় স্থান পেতে যাচ্ছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাদ পড়লেন যে মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification