Europe
Fri Dec 22, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 12:00 AM

Several killed in Prague university shooting

Shooter ‘eliminated’, police say
A shooter at a Prague university killed several people and injured dozens of others yesterday before being "eliminated" by police.

Czech police said shortly after 3:00pm (1400 GMT) that it was responding to a school shooting at Prague's Jan Palach Square, before reporting it had "eliminated" the shooter.

"The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and tens of injured at the site," police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

An email sent to staff and students at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put".

"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said.

One X user posted a photo of a group of students, hiding crouched on a ledge of the building.

