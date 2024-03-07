Repatriate ‘IS bride’

UN experts urge Britain

A group of United Nations experts yesterday urged Britain to repatriate a woman stripped of her citizenship after leaving the country aged 15 to marry an Islamic State fighter. Shamima Begum, now 24 and living in a refugee camp in northern Syria, lost an appeal last month against the decision to remove her British citizenship. A group of five UN special rapporteurs voiced deep concern at the February 23 ruling, and urged Britain to provide Begum with protection -- including repatriation -- and review the decision to revoke her citizenship. "Begum remains stripped of her citizenship, vulnerable, and denied assistance and protection as a possible victim of trafficking," the experts said. "Protections owed to victims of trafficking and those at risk of trafficking, especially children, must be respected to be meaningful," they said. Begum, whose family is of Bangladeshi origin, left her east London home for Syria with two school friends in 2015.