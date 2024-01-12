Ceasefire would only benefit Moscow

Says Ukraine’s Zelensky; 11 hurt as Russian missiles hit hotel in Kharkiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine would not lead to political dialogue, and would only benefit Moscow. Speaking to reporters in the Estonian capital Tallinn during a wider tour of the Baltic region, Zelensky said any pause would risk allowing Russia to re-group and boost its supply of munitions "and we will not risk". "The pause would not lead to an end of the war, it would not lead to political dialogue with Russia or someone else... And thank god this is all decided in Ukraine and there will be no pauses to benefit Russia," he said. Meanwhile, two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday in the centre of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, injuring 11 people, one person seriously, the regional governor said. Pictures posted online showed many of the windows blown out and balconies destroyed with large piles of rubble in the street below. Emergency teams made their way through gaping holes in facade to sift through rubble inside. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the strike at about 10.30 pm involved S-300 missiles in the city's Kyiv district.