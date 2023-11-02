Narayanganj Police-BNP clash: 10 arrested from Dhaka hotel

Members of Rapid Action Battalion today claimed to have arrested 10 people from Dhaka in connection with the clash between law enforcers and BNP men that injured three police officials in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj on Tuesday.

Khandaker Al Moin, Rab's legal and media wing confirmed it to The Daily Star.

They were arrested from a hotel in Gulshan area, Rab officials said. However, details of the arrestees could not be known immediately.

The clash took place on Tuesday at 8:30am in Panchrukhi area after BNP men blocked a road there. BNP activists and leaders started throwing brick chunks and stones after police arrived at the spot. Police dispersed them by firing rubber bullets and teargas shells. One of the three injured police men suffered stab wound.