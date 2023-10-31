3 policemen injured in clash with BNP men in Narayanganj

At least three police personnel were injured during a clash between law enforcers and BNP men in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj this morning.

One of the law enforcers suffered stab injuries, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

As BNP activists started throwing brick chunks and stones, police dispersed them by firing rubber bullets and teargas shells in Panchrukhi area around 8:30am, local people and police officials said.

Three BNP men were detained from the spot in connection with the clash that lasted for an hour, said ASP Abir Hossain said.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Amir Khoshru told this correspondent that BNP blocked the road by setting tyres on fire and vandalised two-three vehicles on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. When police tried to resist them, they beat up the law enforcers and carried out knife attacks.

Among the injured police personnel, one was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while another took treatment in a local hospital, the police official added.

Some Awami League men were seen taking up position at the spot with steel pipes, hockey sticks and bamboo sticks in hand after the clash.

A group also reportedly attacked and vandalised the two-storey house of BNP's assistant secretary of international affairs. No one was present at the house during the attack, locals said.