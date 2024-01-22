Cold takes a toll on children

Tangail hospitals struggle to cope with patients

A high number of patients are turning up at hospitals in Tangail with cold-related health complications, amid the ongoing cold wave over the last couple of weeks.

Most patients admitted to the district and upazila-level hospitals are children diagnosed with ailments including diarrhoea, pneumonia, and fever.

Many are also receiving treatment at home as the hospitals grapple with bed crisis.

Doctors are also struggling to provide treatment to such a high number of patients.

Visiting Tangail General Hospital yesterday, this correspondent observed there were about 100 patients, mostly children, admitted till noon, against the 12 available beds in the diarrhoea ward alone.

Each bed was seen occupied by two patients, while many others were receiving treatment lying on the floor inside the ward, as well as on the balcony.

Hospital authorities also set up tents outside the building for some patients.

"My one-year-old grandson has been suffering from diarrhoea for three days. He was admitted to the hospital, but we could not get him a bed. We only managed a space on the balcony floor," told Rumia Khatun, who came to the hospital from Nagarpur upazila.

"It is difficult to stay in the open balcony at night due to the cold wind," she added.

Meghna Akter came to the hospital from Karatia of Sadar upazila with her daughter, also suffering from diarrhoea. She shared a similar ordeal.

Several relatives of patients said most of the medicine have to be bought from outside, adding that it would have been beneficial for ordinary patients if the necessary tests and medicines were available at the hospital.

A somewhat similar situation is prevailing at upazila-level hospitals, sources said.

Khandaker Sadiqur Rahman, superintendent of Tangail General Hospital, said at least 500 patients are always admitted to the hospital, against the available 250 beds.

Around 700 patients were admitted in the diarrhoea ward of the hospital in the last two weeks, he said, adding that since some medicines are out of stock, patients are having to buy those from outside.

He, however, recommended patients with diarrhoea to take treatment at home by taking saline, and practicing personal hygiene such as washing hands with soap frequently.