Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said there is no possibility of any diplomatic crisis in the country in the aftermath of the January 7 polls.

"There was a concern in your mind that a diplomatic crisis might take place. But after the election even you people have seen that there is no such possibility of diplomatic crisis in the country," Anisul said while talking to reporters.

The law minister was briefing reporters following his meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at his secretariat office.

"It is necessary to always clarify the application of laws and provisions in the development partnership with India as our neighbouring country," said Anisul.

"Legal infrastructures of Bangladesh and India have been almost similar for a long time. So, we always discuss the possibilities of changes already brought by India in their legal infrastructures, to Bangladeshi ones and vice versa," he added.