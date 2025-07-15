Mymensingh triple murder: Prime suspect arrested from Gazipur

the arrestee was handed over to Bhaluka Police Station

Police arrested the prime suspect over the killing of a woman and two children, whose bodies were recovered with their throats slit from their house in Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila yesterday.

The suspect, Nazrul Islam, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested at Joydebpur Railway Station around 4:45pm today, said Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police.

Dhaka Railway Police and Joydebpur Railway Police jointly arrested him.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhaluka Police Station, said the arrestee was handed over to Bhaluka Police Station.

Yesterday morning, police recovered the bodies of 25-year-old Moyna Begum, wife of garment worker Rafiqul Islam, their daughter Raisa Akter, 4, and son Md Nirab, 2, with their throats slit from their house in Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila.

They were found inside their house in Ward-7 of Bhaluka municipality after neighbours noticed blood near the door and alerted the police.

According to OC Humayun, Nazrul, Rafiqul's younger brother, had been living in the same house. After the incident, Nazrul went into hiding.

Police now suspect he may have committed the triple murder over a family dispute.

Police also recovered an anti-cutter, believed to be the murder weapon, from Nazrul's room.

Before fleeing, Nazrul reportedly sold his mobile phone and SIM card to a local around 8:00am, claiming he needed the money as he would not be allowed back into the house without clearing due rent, OC Humayun added.

Moyna's brother, Johirul Islam, filed a case against unnamed persons with Bhaluka Police Station yesterday evening in this connection.

