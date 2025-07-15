Woman, 2 children found murdered in their home

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and two children with their throats slit from their house in Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Moyna Begum, wife of Rafiqul Islam, a garment worker; their daughter Raisa Akter, four; and son Md Nirab, two.

They were found inside their house in Ward-7 of Bhaluka municipality after neighbours noticed blood near the door and alerted the police.

"We recovered the three bodies with their throats slit around 11:30am," said Md Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Police Station.

"The murders are believed to have taken place either late last night [Sunday] or early today [yesterday]. At the time, Rafiqul was away on his night shift."

The OC said Rafiqul's younger brother, Nazrul Islam, an auto-rickshaw driver, had also been living in the same house. "After the incident, Nazrul fled. We now suspect he may have committed the triple murder over a family dispute."

Police also recovered an anti-cutter, believed to be the murder weapon, from Nazrul's room.

Before fleeing, Nazrul reportedly sold his mobile phone and SIM card to a local around 8:00am, claiming he needed the money as he would not be allowed back into the house without clearing due rent, OC Humayun said.

Meanwhile, Moyna's brother, Johirul Islam, filed a case against unnamed persons with Bhaluka Police Station in the evening.

Kazi Akhtar Ul Alam, superintendent of police in Mymensingh, who visited the scene after the incident, said Rafiqul Islam was taken into custody for questioning.

Quoting Rafiqul, the SP said Nazrul was an accused in a murder case filed in Gazipur and had spent more than two years in jail. "Rafiqul had borrowed Tk 40,000 on interest to secure Nazrul's release on bail two and a half months ago."

OC Humayun said the bodies were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy. "We've launched an investigation and are looking into several possible motives. The autopsy report will help us determine more details."

He added that police are conducting drives to arrest Nazrul, who is currently the prime suspect.

No arrests were made till the filing of this report at 7:00pm.