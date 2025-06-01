Two sisters drown in B’baria canal

Swept away by the strong current of a canal, two sisters tragically drowned while they were bringing back cattle in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Their bodies were recovered yesterday morning from the Titas River, which flows through the Akashia Haor in Gokarna union of the upazila, after they went missing on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Maria Akter, 11, and Samia Akter, 8, daughters of Minar Ali from Gokarna village. Both were students of a local primary school.

Md Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge of Nasirnagar Police Station, confirmed the incident.

The siblings were driving their cattle along the edge of the canal when the strong current swept them away. Villagers and relatives, along with police and fire service personnel, searched for them with boats throughout the night. Announcements were also made from the local mosque's loudspeaker.

Yesterday morning, Maria's body was found floating near the Gokarna embankment on the Titas River. Shortly afterwards, Samia's body was found entangled in a fishing net nearby.