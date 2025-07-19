Fire on parked bus in Dhaka’s Mirpur-12

A fire broke out on a bus on Ceramic Road of Mirpur-12 in Dhaka last night.

On information of a fire on a Bikolpo Paribahan bus (Motijheel to Mirpur-12) at 7:42pm, a fire engine went to the spot and doused the blaze, said Md Shahjahan, duty officer of control room at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Officer-in-Charge of Pallabi Police Station Shafiul Alam said the bus was parked at the time. "We are investigating whether it was arson or an accident."

No one was injured in the incident.