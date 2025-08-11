Class 3 student dies after fall at school in Kishoreganj

Since the recent haor floods, classes were being held on the second floor instead of the ground floor

A class 3 student died after falling from the stairs in her school in Itna upazila of Kishoreganj yesterday.

The victim, Devi Rani Das, daughter of Liton Das of Ramanathpur village in Itna, died around 11:00pm.

The incident occurred at Ramanathpur Government Primary School yesterday afternoon, confirmed Kishoreganj District Primary Education Officer Mojib Alam.

He said students were playing during recess. Devi fell over the railing of the stairs of the second flood.

Since the recent haor floods, classes were being held on the second floor instead of the ground floor. The stairs are located outside the building, he added.

Locals rushed the girl to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. Doctors referred her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Around 11:00pm, on the way to Dhaka, Devi succumbed to her injuries, he said.

He added that the Itna upazila education officer was sent to the school on Monday at noon to collect an on-site report.

"If any negligence is found on the part of the school authorities, action will be taken," he said.