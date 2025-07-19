4 including three of a family killed in road accident

Four people, including three of a family, were killed as a covered van hit a CNG-run autorickshaw in Kaliakoir upazila in Gazipur yesterday.

The deceased are Jahidul Islam, 35, his wife Nasrin Nahar, 30, and their 12-year-old son Huraira of Ishwar Ghat in Dhunat upazila of Bogura. The other deceased is Shafiqul Islam, 55, of Keura area of Maona in Gazipur.

The incident occurred on the Mauna-Kaliakoir regional road at Barachala around noon, said Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station.

The autorickshaw carrying five passengers was heading towards Kaliakoir from Mauna. On the way, when it reached Barachala, the oncoming covered van crashed into it, leaving Jahid and his son dead on the spot.

Locals rescued Nasrin and another injured passenger and took them first to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex and later to another hospital at Mauna. The doctor on duty declared them dead when they arrived. OC Abdul Mannan said the covered van was seized and necessary legal action is being taken.