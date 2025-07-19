Accidents & Fires
3 workers die after falling from Ctg building

Three construction workers died yesterday after falling from the ninth floor of an under-construction building in Chattogram's Kotwali.

The victims are Md Hasan, Fakhrul Islam and Mohammad Rashed, said SI Nurul Alam, in-charge of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost.

Quoting two witnesses who brought the injured workers to the hospital, Nurul said the incident occurred when a safety rope snapped.

Mohammad Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said they are looking into the matter. 

