Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:20 AM
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 10

The death toll from floods in Vietnam's mountainous north has risen to 10, disaster authorities said yesterday.

Heavy rain led to flooding in recent days in the provinces of Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang and especially Dien Bien, isolating several communities.

The agriculture ministry confirmed 10 people were killed and seven others injured in Dien Bien province's Tia Dinh and Xa Dung communes.

State media quoted local authorities as saying rain was heavy from Thursday to Saturday, triggering flash floods.

On Saturday, local authorities deployed helicopters to access isolated communities and deliver basic necessities.

