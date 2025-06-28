North Pakistan: Nine dead as floodwaters sweep away children

At least nine people died when floodwaters swept away children in a river in northern Pakistan and relatives jumped into the water to try to save them yesterday, officials said.

The family was having a picnic breakfast by the Swat River and the children were in the water taking photos when the sudden flood hit, district administrator Shehzad Mahboob said.

Relatives rushed in but were also caught up in the deluge which had been swollen by monsoon rains, he added.

It was still too early to say how many children and how many adults had died, Mahboob told Reuters. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, he said. Four members of the family were rescued alive and another four are still missing.

The family group were tourists from Pakistan visiting the Swat Valley, local mayor Shahid Ali Khan said. Locals and more than 80 rescue workers were searching for survivors, rescue official Shah Fahad said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority later issued an alert saying there were high flood levels and warning people to take precautions.