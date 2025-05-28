J&K CM announces a memorial for Pahalgam victims

Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) from Srinagar on April 23, 2025. Indian security forces in Kashmir carried out a major manhunt on April 23, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists killing 26 people in the region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000. Photo: AFP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced that his government would build a memorial at Baisaran, seven km from Pahalgam, in memory of the 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

"We have been discussing this from day one...a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten," the chief minister said after a meeting with a group of travel and tour operators from across India in Pahalgam yesterday.

He said the state's Public Works Department has been authorised to grant in-principle approval for this memorial. Suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent but also dignified and respectful, he added.

Omar, whose cabinet held its meeting for the first time in Pahalgam yesterday, stressed on tourism revival in Jammu and Kashmir. On the reopening of tourist destinations closed since the Baisaran incident, he urged for transparency and openness in communicating with tourists.

"Let's not focus on what's closed, but on what's open. I believe it's better to speak the truth rather than have tourists feel misled. The process of reopening will begin in a phased manner in the coming days. Not all destinations will reopen at once but some will gradually become accessible," he said adding "we will ensure destinations are reopened responsibly, in a timely manner."

Asked about attracting international tourists, the chief minister said "our experience says international guests arrive after domestic tourism shows signs of recovery."

"The first sign of normalcy is when school children and domestic tourists begin visiting picnic spots again. Once this is visible, international bookings will follow. While we must continue to promote globally, I believe a strong focus on domestic tourism will build the right momentum," he said.

Seeking to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar visited the iconic Betaab Valley, named after the Bollywood movie, which was followed by an impromptu cycling tour by the chief mMinister, accompanied by his sons Zahir and Zamir, from a local hotel to Nunwan Base Camp and back, to promote new initiatives taken by Tourism Department towards sustainable tourism.

On the way during the 2.5km cycling, Omar interacted with people assuring them of revival of tourism.