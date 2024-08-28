Understanding the ‘Dhaka Dhakka’ phenomenon

Moving to a new city can be intimidating, and when it's Dhaka, there are bound to be some stories.

Cultural shock is a real thing and it can happen even within your own country. Moving to Dhaka comes with such experiences and instead of cultural shock, I like to call these -- "Dhaka Dhakka."

Here are a few things that are common in Dhaka, but usually surprising to the newcomers:

NOT KNOWING YOUR NEIGHBOUR

If you come from a rural area, chances are that you know almost everyone in your village.

Some people are even so well informed that they can tell you what their neighbour is cooking for dinner on any given day.

But this is hardly the case in Dhaka.

Unless you have been living close by for a long time, people in Dhaka barely know their neighbours. And in most cases, they do not have the time or the patience for it either.

IT'S ALIVE 24/7

Village markets get dizzy by 10:00pm. By 11:00pm, everyone is closing up.

In remote areas, late nights are quiet, desolate, and frighteningly dark. Dhaka is not bound by any such schedule.

Even at midnight, there are people on the roads, and many places are found buzzing at midnight, such as Nazirabazar.

Places like Karwanbazar and other wholesale markets in Dhaka are equally noisy in the middle of the night as they are at any other time of the day. Dhaka is alive every hour of the day and every day of the week.

NOBODY CARES ABOUT OTHERS

There are so many people in Dhaka and everyone is so busy with themselves that nobody has the time to sit back and care about what another person is doing.

In smaller cities and villages, you find that people will stop and stare. Some would even come up and inquire sometimes.

This happens more often in villages where individualism hasn't quite caught up yet and the concept of privacy is still alien. So, everyone is interested in someone else's business.

But in Dhaka, nobody has the time or interest to care about what others are doing.

LOVE FOR SLEEP

Sure, Dhaka is alive 24/7 and buzzing even at midnight, but the city loves to sleep more than anything else.

One can really feel that on weekends and other national holidays. While you might be used to people starting their day as early as possible back in your hometown, Dhaka reminds you that there is no need to rush into the day when it's your day off.

On workdays, Dhaka will surprise you with its millions of commuters and their dedication but on holidays, you can expect to start the day as late as possible. Even the shops will open late so you're better off sleeping.

'THERE'S A MARKET FOR THAT'

Remember that time when people used to say "There's an app for that?" Well, Dhaka is sort of like that.

If you are looking for something, there probably is a market for that somewhere in Dhaka.

From common items such as books and clothes to unique items such as antiques and paintings -- whatever you need -- there is a marketplace for that in Dhaka. All you have to do is ask around.

Digesting the "Dhaka Dhakka" can take some time. For those who are willing to embrace the city, it can happen fast.

But if you are scared by Dhaka, then it's not going to get any easier because Dhaka is many things, but forgiving is not one of them.