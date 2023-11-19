The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: The masculine, everyday companion for the young and ambitious

Every generation has its own emblem of success. For the newer generation, nothing signifies success more than a brand-new car. Dhaka has seen a flurry of young and thriving individuals in recent years, and to celebrate their success and empower them further, Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross to their line-up.

This SUV is the complete package in terms of looks and performance. It has the capacity to take on even the meanest of roads, while also offering all the luxuries that you would expect from a high-end SUV. With sharp edges that give it an eternally sleek look, this mean machine comes in 8 tantalising colours, each denoting prosperity in its own way.

The Eclipse Cross has been made in the image of the fearless and bold individuals meant to ride it. The beautiful chassis is complemented by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine, capable of 0-100 kph in just 11.1 seconds with a top speed of 195 kph. Truly a marvel! But like the young successful professionals of this day and age, the Eclipse knows that power is nothing without control. So, all of the torque under the hood of the car is balanced out with features such as multilink suspensions with stabiliser bars to ensure that the driver has complete control over the vehicle.

The performance aspects of the SUV are nothing short of spectacular but we need to remember that this is a vehicle for the ambitious so it must look the part. The Eclipse Cross oozes comfort and luxury with a cockpit-like interior design draped in premium leather. It also has a very low cabin noise meaning that the environment inside the car will always be supremely quiet, much like in an aeroplane. It does not end there as the Eclipse Cross has a stylish, twin panoramic sunroof setup giving you a full view of the sky you are driving under.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The meticulously designed instrument panel gives the driver access to all of its state-of-the-art features and the transparent head-up display above the steering wheel looks like it came out of a sci-fi movie: the future is indeed now! Not only that, the smartphone link display allows you to connect your smartphone to the car, giving you more avenues to enjoy it to the fullest. You can listen to music, navigate using maps, receive calls, send messages, and even use Siri or Google Assistant.

Safety is a key element of any car and the minds at Mitsubishi have left no stone unturned in that regard. The Eclipse Cross is equipped with the revolutionary DSD which is a design and safety feature that protects the vehicle from collision and mitigates the damage as much as possible. Not only that, the car features dual SRS airbags and multiple safety features to improve reliability and promote peace of mind. The Eclipse Cross does indeed stay true to its motto of driving your ambition and is the perfect fit for its target audience.

Strong, stylish, and safe, the Eclipse Cross is the ideal companion for your adventures, be it in the city or out of it. Whether you want to go for a night out with friends, a party after work or even a long drive, it is built to cater to all of your needs and help you take on the world. With plenty of power, the looks to go with it and a healthy dose of luxury, it is guaranteed to create a lasting impression wherever it goes.

Model: Fazla-Rabbi Khan