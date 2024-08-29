Stellar Women Initiatives return for its second season

In 2023, The Daily Star and bti held the inaugural season of the Stellar Women Awards, an empowerment award program for women. The event aspired to celebrate young, talented women who have made significant contributions to Bangladesh's society and nation-building. Returning for a second season this 2024, the Awards aims to encourage, change, and celebrate the multitude of remarkable women in the country.

In the last few decades, Bangladesh has seen leaps and bounds in women's progress in careers. Nevertheless, the nation has a great deal more to do when it comes to celebrating women. To empower women is to embark on a journey, not a destination.

Several notable women were honoured at Stellar Women 2023, including Salma Akhter Mone, the first Bangladeshi woman to serve as an Elite Assistant Referee and moderator of an international football match, and Shamsin Ahmed, founder of Identity Inclusion, a consulting firm that offers disability inclusion and policies aimed at creating a more inclusive world.

Now, this esteemed award is returning to give a stage to women who have been and will play an important role in society going forward. This year, for a new take on things, Stellar Women has reorganised and broadened its 12 categories to include even more diverse industries.

Awardees of the last year’s Stellar Women Initiatives. Photo: Amran Hossain

Each month throughout the year, 12 distinct categories will be used to recognize the exceptional achievements of female participants in various areas. These categories are: art & culture professionals, sportswomen, bank & financial institute professionals, architects (residential & commercial), engineers (construction, structure, water resource, MEP), marketing professionals, interior and landscaping architects, environmental workers, writers, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, and agricultural professionals.

Through this award, the focus will be put on these women and their innovative ventures, and they will get the assistance and mass support they need to develop the country in the days to come. Moreover, they will also serve as an inspiration to other women who want to break free and tackle upcoming challenges.

Two options are available for submitting the award application. Women have the choice to self-register, or they can nominate others by applying on their behalf. The awards await women who take pride in making small changes that have a significant impact.

Do you believe you have what it takes to make the ultimate stellar impact? Then, submit your application now!

Website - https://btistellarwomen.thedailystar.net/

Hotline Number - +8801322890097