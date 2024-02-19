Reimagine your child’s fashion with Shoishob

Choosing the ideal clothes for your children involves a lot of thought. It goes beyond cute pictures and fashionable outfits. Rather, it is about providing them with comfort and encouraging their emerging self-expression. Well, Shoishob has become a household brand for Bangladeshi children's fashion because of its motto of safety, comfort, and elegance, and they are excited to embark on their 16th year on 22 February!

Since its creation in 2008, Shoishob has grown to become the go-to apparel brand for kids by melding contemporary concepts with ethnic styles in a trend known as fusion. However, they have expanded their brand beyond only clothing. Their over 40 stores around Bangladesh have now carried accessories, kids' shoes, bags, curtains, books, and other essentials throughout the years.

Shoishob apparel and accessories come in a variety of styles to suit children, ranging from new-borns to 14- to 15-year-olds. Parents choose everything from dresses to onesies to traditional clothing with great anticipation for their kids. Their wide variety of patterned clothing, such as kurtis, caps, skirt tops, and pants, have become more in demand as well. Additionally, Shoishob takes great pleasure in creating visually appealing items for kids, which takes into account various seasons and trends.

Aside from that, Shoishob has been prominent and a well-sought-after solution for kids' fashion since they provide the finest of their products at affordable prices, enabling a wide variety of customers to explore their preferred selections. Additionally, Shoishob has introduced a new section called Bubble that specialises in high-quality children's party attire. The upcoming Eid collection by Shoishob is also sure to be a hit as they will be introducing new and popular items on all of their segments, making Eid shopping for your children much more efficient and fun!

However, you can be sure that they do not end there! Since children represent the nation's future, Shoishob thinks their involvement is crucial to the advancement of society. Hence, each year, they organise events like the Panta Festival in Pahela Baishakh with marginalised street children and give iftar to impoverished children during Ramadan, providing education, food, and clothing to many underprivileged youths.

To further illuminate the road for the next generation, Shoishob provided textbooks and financial assistance to orphanages and Hathazari madrasa students. Additionally, as part of their 'Share Happiness' initiative, they gave clothes to underprivileged kids for every item that their customers bought. Shoishob intends to work with NGOs like Better Future Bangladesh, the Shishuder Jonno Foundation, and others, in order to support these organisations' missions and assist youths.

As a result of conquering several obstacles and rising as a renowned brand, plenty of customers now associate Shoishob with dependability and trust. Shoishob products for children are now also exported to the United States, Poland, and a number of Middle Eastern nations. Needless to say, the last 16 years have marked a significant milestone in their journey, and they are enthusiastic about continuing to progress and provide the best possible service to the individuals they serve.

