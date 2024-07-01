Exploring wonders of the Middle East: 7 places you can’t miss

In favour of more mainstream vacation destinations, many people disregard the oases of culture that await visitors in the Middle East. Home to stunning destinations and hidden gems, various countries in the region are quickly becoming popular vacation spots as they are treasure troves of historical grandeur, natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage.

So, get ready to update your travel bucket list with some of the best places in the Middle East!

Photo: Collected / Peggy Anke / Unsplash

Dahab, Egypt

Relaxed and beautiful, the village of Dahab in Egypt is an ideal place for summer vacations. This secluded location, known as the Diver's Paradise, has gorgeous coral reefs and picturesque blue lagoons to offer. The city's two halves — Masbat and New Dahab — make for an ideal historical travel destination. Dahab also offers fun activities like sandboarding and safari trips. You may spend a few nights here and make unforgettable vacation memories for life!

Photo: Collected / Filippo Cesarini / Unsplash

Petra, Jordan

While most people may not have Jordan on their travel bucket list, any traveller worth his/her salt must visit Petra, one of the Middle East's ancient wonders. With its rustic and varied hues, Byzantine remains and more, the town is an archaeological gem. The Great Temple, the Treasury, the Siq, the Dam, and the Street of Facades are also a few of the many historically magnificent temples that adorn the sandstone city of Petra. If you are a fan of ancient sites and cultural heritage, this will be a place for you to explore!

Photo: Collected / Vera Davidova / Unsplash

Bald Sayt, Oman

Situated in the lower reaches of Al Hajar Mountains, Bald Sayt is an oasis and a must-see when visiting the Sultanate of Oman. The small village is in a remote location and the only way to get there is to hike across the valleys of Wadi Bani Awf and Wadi Al Sahtan. Upon descending from the last canyon, your initial sight will be the terraced fields, accompanied by dense groves of date palms laden with fruits.

Wrapped in mountains on all sides, the knot of tan and ivory buildings gives the impression that it came out of the pebbly slopes by magic. Hiking around the village will allow you to take in its natural splendour. It is also worth walking to the village's crumbling watchtower for a great view of its medieval houses.

Al-Fateh Mosque, Bahrain

Located in Manama, the Al Fateh Mosque is one of Bahrain's most famous landmarks. Constructed in the 1980s, it is the largest house of prayer in Bahrain, with a capacity of 7,000 attendees. The structure is crafted from light-coloured Italian marble, and the largest fibreglass dome on Earth adorns the main prayer hall.

The Al Fateh Mosque prides itself on being the first mosque in Bahrain to provide tours to the public. Viewed here is the Mihrab, or prayer niche, with its enormous chandelier crafted in Austria and encircled by calligraphy in an extremely ancient style, typical of Bahrain. While you sit with the attendees, you can get a wealth of knowledge and enjoy an enlightening tour.

Photo: Collected / Ramy Kabalan / Unsplash

Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut is home to breath-taking vistas of the Mediterranean Sea, in addition to a plethora of sights that are historically significant and rich in cultural significance. Visitors will have a wonderful time studying the National Museum of Beirut's medieval artefacts and exploring souqs for traditional souvenirs. The American University of Beirut has priceless antiquities, and the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque is also a sight to see. Both places will provide you with depth to understand Beirut's glorious past.

Salmiya, Kuwait

Just fifteen kilometres outside of Kuwait City is the magnificent city of Salmiya. You can view and learn about the history and culture of Kuwait at numerous intriguing places. More than 30,000 artefacts including Islamic manuscripts, calligraphy, sculptures, jewellery, and more may be seen in the Tareq Rajab Museum of Islamic Calligraphy, which is open to the public. The Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre also features 22 galleries and more than 1,100 items.

Salem Al-Mubarak Street, one of the country's biggest and oldest retail areas, is located in Salmiya as well. Although certain portions of the city have been updated, other traditional stalls in the side lanes will transport you back to old Kuwait.

Photo: Collected / willianjusten / Pexels

Liwa Oasis, UAE

The Nahyan dynasty, the current rulers of Abu Dhabi and the UAE were born in the region now known as Liwa. From here, you can witness the glory of the Empty Quarter, a vast desert that stretches over the UAE, Yemen, Oman, and Saudi Arabia and is often believed to be the biggest sea of dunes on Earth. Moreover, the Moreeb Dune, which is 300 meters high and one of the world's tallest is located in Liwa!