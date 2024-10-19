ATAB calls for reform in travel sector

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) today called for a reform in the travel sector, aimed at addressing alleged irregularities with a focus on reducing air fares and ensuring discipline.

ATAB also placed a 9-point demand aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the industry.

"There must be a guideline for group air ticketing to check hoarding and syndication in air ticket sales," said ATAB President Abdus Salam Aref at a press briefing.

The ATAB president raised concerns about the rising cost of air tickets, which he said is partly due to ticket hoarding under the guise of group bookings.

Aref alleged that certain airlines, in collaboration with certain agents, are manipulating the system.

He claimed that many individuals are selling tickets without being registered with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

"Some businesses are collecting payments from customers for tickets and then disappearing," Aref said.

ATAB's 9-point demand includes formulation of proper regulations for online travel agencies (OTAs), ending hoarding and syndication in air ticket sales, and making it mandatory for ticket information to include the agency's name, contact number, and price.

"It should be made mandatory to mention the agency's name, contact phone number, and the price on the ticket," Aref said adding that foreign websites and APIs must be blocked from illegally operating businesses in Bangladesh.

"It is essential that OTAs are prevented from providing login IDs to unlicensed travel agents, tour operators, or establishments. This should be strictly monitored," he added.

He called for measures to prevent passengers with tickets purchased from third countries, such as India, Dubai, and Singapore, from boarding flights in Bangladesh, as this would stop the outflow of money and curb ticket sales from those countries.

He demanded to check the practice of offering incentives for large advance payments on tickets.

ATAB General Secretary Afsia Jannat Saleh, vice-presidents Mustafizur Rahman Hero and Mohammad Ziaur Rahman Khan Nawaz, and joint secretary Atikur Rahman were also present at the briefing, among others.