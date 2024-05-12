Where decisions meet design: Basic guidelines for designing a CEO’s office

Decorating office spaces can be tricky and the task gets even harder when it comes to the office of the head of the company. While most corporate offices are somewhat mundane, with the right décor and furniture they can be a cosy place too.

A reflection of the office's corporate culture should be evident in the décor of the room. After all, this is where all the important decisions are made. Hence, the décor should create a calming and simple environment.

Personal office rooms should say something about the company while maintaining a personal touch. As the desk becomes the centre of attention, it should be a neutral colour and not too big, that it takes up most of the room. Another thing to consider while selecting the desk is that it should be suitable in terms of storage and space. A comfortable chair that complements the desk and the room is just as important to bring the office space together.

The next focus should be the sofas in the corner of the room, which are mostly used for small meetings. It is important to ensure that the colour is pleasing to the eye. Choosing the right table is important as it should match the desk to make the space look cohesive.

A wooden table to match a wooden desk would look splendid or if you want to add a different touch, a glass centre table or even a marbled one would look great. A comfortable seating space that is pleasant to the eyes will help bring the room together.

Generally, the office needs storage for important files and paperwork. A well-built bookshelf can be perfect for that. Using the shelf to store things that one may require daily is not only going to be convenient but also give the space a clean look. It can also be used to display some showpieces.

All of it together may be a little heavy on the pocket but no expense should be spared in decorating the office of the head of the company as it speaks a lot about the company itself. Inquiring about EMI options offered by some furniture stores can be an easy way to make the décor process more suitable for the company's budget.

Granted that the essential furniture is crucial to the décor of the room, in order to make it more comfortable and welcoming, adding a few plants in one corner can be a good call. Having some greenery in the room gives off a calming vibe and can make working long hours. Some paintings alongside the achievement certificates on the walls can also add colour to the room.

Photo: Courtesy