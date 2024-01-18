Dhaka Kitsch: Where fashion meets the chaos of Dhaka

Welcome to the vibrant world of Dhaka Kitsch. This brainchild of renowned artist, Kuhu Plamondon and designer, Chondona Dewan, is a celebration of Dhaka's spirit. The infusion of pop art, movie posters, and rickshaw art onto everyday clothing items like t-shirts, scarves, bags, purses, and umbrellas transforms mundane essentials into artistic masterpieces.

While talking about her inspiration for Dhaka Kitsch, Plamondon shares, "Ever since my college days, I have been fascinated by pop art, movie posters, and eye-catching rickshaw art! The bright, garish cinema posters, huge and bigger than life, were like a dream idea for me to put on functional pieces."

The launch of Dhaka Kitsch on 13 January, 2024 was made extra special by the presence of the renowned actress and National Award winner, Ritika Nandini Shimu. Thanking the designers for having her, Shimu says that she found the idea of having the "traffic of Dhaka" on a scarf rather unique. Emphasising further on the collection, she explained, "The bags make a bang-on statement piece, and the umbrellas are perfect for lovers of street art who can connect with the spirit of Dhaka.

The collection captures the essence of old Bangla cinema in all its flamboyance, creating a striking blend of nostalgia and contemporary fashion. The neon aesthetics reminiscent of the '70s and '80s add a touch of kitschy charm, making each piece a visual delight.

Photo: Nusrath Jahan

"Every city has its own character," explains Plamondon, "For Dhaka, it's the noise, the art, the vibrancy and even the traffic."

One of the highlights of Dhaka Kitsch is the unconventional choice of canvases for their art, t-shirts. By selecting the most common piece of clothing from everyday life, the brand transforms it into an extraordinary showcase of Dhaka's culture. How was this idea of blending the most ordinary with designer wear incorporated?

Plamondon answers, "A t-shirt is that wardrobe staple that's worn by everyone regardless of their gender, social and economic status. Over many years, it has been worn to send a message, as a symbol of unity, to showcase a fandom or to oppose a notion bravely. So, if I want to truly resonate with the people of this city, t-shirts are my first choice."

Plamondon concludes by saying that Dhaka Kitsch is a journey of two friends bringing kitsch art to our home. It is an expressive weave that captures the spirit of Dhaka through the merger of art and fashion through friendship, creativity, and a shared love. It is a vibrant mirror of Dhaka's culture and rich history where you proudly wear a bit of the city's spirit.

Currently available at The Muslin, Entresol of Le Meridien, Dhaka Kitsch invites you to explore a fashion journey that goes beyond conventional norms.