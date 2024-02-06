CNRS educates youths on World Wetland Day

Wetlands, often referred to as the kidneys of the earth, perform numerous vital functions that go largely unnoticed. To educate people and create awareness, World Wetland Day is celebrated globally on 2 February. A special project titled Biodiversity for Resilient Livelihood (B4RL), supported by the Swedish Embassy and run by the Center for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS), has been initiated to teach kids about the importance of wetlands.

The main goal of this campaign – taking place from 26 January to 5 February 2024 – has been to engage school children, the future custodians of our natural heritage, in a series of activities – from essay and drawing competitions to quizzes and rallies. The children of Shalikha Upazila in Magura District have participated in a journey of discovery, exploring the irreplaceable role of rivers and wetlands in our lives.

The essay competition, a highlight of the campaign, invited students from local secondary schools to reflect on the significance of the Fatki River, located in Khulna, and its surrounding wetlands. Split into two categories, the competition challenged students to delve into the past and present of the Fatki River, fostering a deep sense of connection and responsibility towards their local environment. The creativity and insight displayed in these essays reveal a budding awareness among the youth, underscored by originality and a sincere desire to protect their natural surroundings.

Adding a splash of colour to the campaign, the drawing competition cum river cruise provided a unique platform for students to express their artistic talents while immersing themselves in the scenic beauty of the Fatki River. Armed with their drawing materials and inspired by the tranquil waters and green landscapes, these young artists captured the essence of their environment, showcasing the intrinsic beauty and value of their local wetlands.

The finale of the campaign on 5 February transformed the school auditorium into a vibrant arena of knowledge and discussion. Here, students, teachers, and officials gathered to delve into the significance of World Wetland Day, followed by a spirited quiz competition that tested their understanding and commitment to wetland conservation.

This interactive session not only reinforced the lessons learned throughout the week but also celebrated the collective efforts of the community in advancing the cause of wetland preservation. Through these activities, the B4RL-CNRS campaign has illuminated the path toward a sustainable future where the youths of Bangladesh stand at the forefront of environmental conservation.

By instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their natural heritage, this initiative ensures that the wetlands of the Ganges Delta and beyond will continue to thrive for generations to come. As the students of Shalikha Upazila return to their daily lives, they carry with them the knowledge and conviction that their actions today can lead to a healthier, more resilient planet tomorrow.