Be dazzled by the fiery shows of Dragon House – Dhaka!

Dragon House – Dhaka, founded by Shadman Faiyaz, has been "playing with fire" since 2022, and within a short period, this unique group of promising fire artists has become a thriving community under the flickering shadows of fire-lit performances. Dragon House's reputation for spectacular performances has caught the eye of major corporations in Bangladesh.

So, what ignited Faiyaz and his team's passion for fire spinning?

Faiyaz reflects, "I had been fire spinning for quite a while – about seven to eight years. Due to other responsibilities, those who performed with me regularly had to step away from spinning. So, I decided to build a new team from the ground up. I decided to train those, who want to learn and perform with me."

This determination led to the creation of a community where skills are honed and a new generation of fire spinners is born.

Building a community

The assembly of this fiery troupe was no small feat.

Faiyaz shares, "Building this new team was as much about rediscovering old ties as it was about forming new ones. Many of our members were acquaintances, and others were friends of friends. I reached out through social networks and organised meetings, which helped us knit tightly as a group."

The search for potential members was systematic and inclusive, employing tools like Google Forms to gather interested individuals. "The new recruits decided to join my classes and we have become a community in that sense," he adds, highlighting the inclusive and expansive nature of Dragon House.

Commitment to safety

Given the inherent risks of fire spinning, ensuring the safety of performers and spectators is paramount.

Faiyaz elaborates on their meticulous approach: "Safety is a very big part of our performances. We first practice with non-fire equipment and gradually get used to it. We all are very serious about fire safety guidelines, for example, passing the flames to each other, ensuring safety checks, and inspecting the direction of the wind."

This rigorous safety protocol extends to having fire personnel on-site during performances, underscoring their commitment to safety.

From intimate gigs to grand stages

Dragon House has dazzled audiences from corporate giants to intimate gatherings, each offering distinct experiences. Reflecting on a particularly grand event, Faiyaz recalls, "Performing at Coke Studio was surreal — facing thousands of spectators alongside renowned artists. Yet, smaller venues bring us closer to our audience, allowing us to share the subtleties of our art."

This balance between large-scale events and personal performances illustrates the versatile appeal of fire-spinning.

For those drawn to the allure of fire-spinning, Faiyaz offers sage advice rooted in his own journey, "The key is relentless practice. It's about building stamina and skill through persistent effort and overcoming the inevitable setbacks that may come for the beginners" he says.

His guidance is not just about technique but about cultivating resilience and a deep connection to the art.

Looking ahead

Looking forward, Dragon House aspires to expand its horizons beyond the local stage.

"Our sights are set on international festivals, particularly in places like Australia and Los Angeles, which are hubs for fire spinning. Participating in these events is our dream, offering us a chance to learn from global talents and showcase our own," Faiyaz shares.

This ambition reflects their commitment to growth and global cultural exchange.

In the flickering lights of their performances, Dragon House — Dhaka stands as an encouragement for the passionate and the brave. As they continue to dazzle the audience with their performance, may their endeavours forge new paths for those, who want to do something unique and innovative in their own arenas.

