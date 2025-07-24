Craving good street food? Head to Mohammadpur now!

Did you know that scientists have found the sound of sizzling beef to be one of the most gratifying sounds irresistible to the human senses? That sizzle as beef touches the surface of hot oil in the pan, combined with the smoky aroma of coil-cooked shashlik, creates a sensory experience that's nearly impossible to resist. However, Mohammadpur offers much more than just that. This place offers a little something for people with all kinds of taste buds — whether they have a sweet tooth or a craving for spices.

Walking down the alleys here, the sizzling sound of "chaap" frying, mingled with the irresistible aroma, tempts you to abandon any diet plans for just one indulgent evening. Whether you are a local or an explorer, it is difficult to ignore your cravings when you are walking by the streets of Mohammadpur.

Following are a few street food recommendations where you can take your friends and family, allowing you to earn extra credit in the friend circle for picking a hangout spot as iconic as Mohammadpur.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Munna Mama Haleem, Salimullah Road

As you step onto Salimullah Road, the first aroma that tickles your appetite is Munna Mama's Haleem — nestled right in Mohammadpur's most popular eateries' hub. You might confuse it with Mona Mama Haleem, located just across the street, but we did not include that in our top picks.

The kind of competition you see among food carts here is usually good for the customers as the vendors work hard to make the food even tastier.

Haleem stall here dominates the street food hub, thanks to its rich ethnic spices and flavours.

Garnished with a hint of tamarind pickle, fried onions (piyaj beresta), and accompanied by luchis, a boiled quail egg, and beef, the haleem here is sure to satisfy your piquant whim.

If you are a spice aficionado, you should definitely try the haleem priced at Tk 100, best enjoyed with luchis at Tk 5 apiece.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Selim Kabab Ghar, Salimullah Road

Beef chaaps sizzling in hot oil fill the air around Selim Kabab Ghar on Salimullah Road with a mouth-watering aroma. This more-than-50-year-old shop is a true Mohammadpur favourite, always packed with locals. Founded by Selim, the place is now run by his son, Yakub, who proudly keeps the tradition alive.

"Chaaps are the most sold item here," says Jamil, a chef who has been working there for almost 20 years. And it makes sense — for just Tk 130, you get beef chaap that's simple, flavourful, and loved by everyone. Your taste bud is not confused on this one; you are sure that it's delicious. No fancy recipes, just that perfect street-side taste that never disappoints. And if you are up for something different, try their brain fry, an underrated item, also priced at Tk 130.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Khandani Tea, Salimullah Road

After having satisfied your taste buds with haleem and chaap, your culinary adventure doesn't end here. If you mention the name "Khandani Tea" to the locals, they will point you toward the famous cart just a few steps away.

Whether it be afternoon or evening, you will most certainly find a crowd gathered there for its famous motka chaa, more commonly known as "khandani tea".

It is a special tea recipe made with three different kinds of milk and garnished with slices of nuts and almonds, making it a perfect dessert for after a spicy meal.

You could even try the makhon malai tea, topped with a rich blend of butter and malai. This tea serves as the perfect sweet finale to a spicy meal, soothing your taste buds and preparing you for more exploration. You can enjoy khandani tea for Tk 35 and makhon malai tea for Tk 70.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Chitoi Pitha Cart, Near Suchona Community Centre

You might think chitoi pitha is just a winter treat, but not in Mohammadpur! The chitoi pitha cart right beside the Suchona Community Centre is always crowded, no matter the season. Enamul, the man behind the magic, made it possible, turning this winter special into an all-season favourite.

However, it's not just the pitha. It's the 25 or more sides that make people come back again and again. From spicy alur dom, shutki bhorta, dhanepata bhorta, mustard and garlic bhorta to tangy pickles of plum, mango, and tamarind — the choices are endless.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

But the star of our show is the badam bhorta — creamy and crunchy at the same time, a perfect combo with the pitha. Each pitha is just Tk 10, and you can pair it with as many sides as you like.

Handling such a crowd is no joke, but Enam bhai is the hero here, flipping 10 pithas at once like it's nothing. And if you want to level up your treat, try the egg chitoi, priced at Tk 30 — soft, fluffy, and feels like the premium version of the basic one, though opinions on that might differ.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Shahi Doi Fuchka, Sidewalk of Tokyo Square

Fuchka or doi fuchka might be the favourites at Shahi Doi Fuchka, but wait till you meet its oversized, flavour-packed relative: raj kachori. It's a large crispy shell stuffed with ghugni, sour curd, cashew nuts, chanachur, tomato sauce, chutney and raisins. The thing is a flavour explosion that will leave you wondering, "What did I just eat?" (in a good way, obviously!).

At Tk 150, some might say it's a bit overpriced, but honestly, it's huge and can easily be shared by two.

The shop opens at 4 PM and serves till 11 PM. If the raj kachori feels a bit too fancy, go for their regular fuchka or doi fuchka — both are good choices as well.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Nawshad Soup, Salimullah Road

Situated at the centre of Salimullah Road's eateries' hub, you will always find a thick crowd forming a queue just to get a seat at this old-looking stall.

Embodying a street food interior, this stall has a rustic setup — with just a stew pot that needs stirring every minute and a few stools and benches inside. Its modest look actually has an interesting story behind it.

Legend has it that 25 years ago, Nawshad, a local entrepreneur, started this stall back when he was in class 7, with his exclusive and single recipe: chicken soup. The rest is history. Chicken soup, the only item in their menu, is priced at Tk 60, making it a go-to place for locals.

With tender slices of chicken, green naga chilli sauce, rock salt and vinegar, served alongside crispy luchis, this thick soup fills your mouth with a perfect balance of tangy heat and spicy flavour.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Singapore Juice & Coffee House, Town Hall Bus Stop

Located in the busy Town Hall Bus Stop of Mohammadpur, this place is always crowded. People often come here with their family and friends.

Frustrated with the traffic, even commuters often step out of their cars or buses just to grab a refreshing glass of chilled seasonal fruit juice or milkshake from Mohammadpur's famous Singapore Juice Corner.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

With more than 60 delectable options of beverages on their menu, our special recommendation would be the mango lassi, faluda, and cashew nut milkshake. The rich blend of milk and fruits makes these items must-try street food on our list.

Among the seasonal fruit juices, we highly recommend the blackberry, sugarcane, and raw mango juices for their refreshing flavours. Whether you're in the mood for something tangy, sweet, or even a little spicy, this stall has something for every palate and mood.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

Hot Momo Fiesta, Nurjahan Road

Last but definitely not least, we have the chicken cheese momo from Hot Momo Fiesta. Momo may have started its journey in Tibet or Nepal, but now it's winning hearts right here in Dhaka.

Nurjahan Road is packed with momo carts these days, but Hot Momo Fiesta is our top pick. This cart has held its spot for five years, and the crowd that gathers around it every evening says it all.

Photo: Jawwad Sami Neogi

According to Zakir, one of the employees there, chicken momo is their top seller. The item is soft, juicy, and full of flavour. But the cheese version? That's a massive upgrade. The cheese pull is satisfyingly stretchy, and every bite is pure perfection.